Northridge restaurants you'll love

SMOOTHIES
Bounce Boba Lounge
9545 Reseda Blvd, Northridge
Purchase a Panini + Snack and get a FREE 16oz drink.
|Black N' White
|$4.75
Indulge in this classic cookies n' cream with a delicate touch of cappuccino.
|Iced Thai Tea
|$3.95
Sweet & creamy spiced black tea. (Add-ons not included)
Jerk Wings Cafe
8300 Tampa Ave, Los Angeles
|Macaroni & Cheese
|$6.99
mushrooms added
|Curry Chicken (comes with rice, vegetables, plantain)
|$12.99
Caribbean Curry Seasoned Chicken Breasts, includes Rice, Plantains, and Vegetables.
|Jerk Chicken (Spicy) (comes with rice & beans, cabbage, plantains)
|$14.99
3 Sides (rice, plantains, vegetables)
SUSHI
H2O Sushi & Izakaya
9301 Tampa Avenue #144, Northridge
|Salmon Sushi
|$3.50
Sake
|Yellowtail Sushi
|$3.95
Hamachi
|Rainbow Roll
|$12.95
Krabmeat, cucumber, avocado tuna, salmon, shrimp, tilapia, and albacore.
Ahipoki CA
8420 balboa blvd unit #114, Northridge
|Spam Musubi (2)
|$5.29
2 Grilled Spam Musubis
|Hawaiian BBQ Chicken
|$8.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
|Salmon Bowl
|$12.59
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Catch Me Sushi - Northridge
18110 Nordhoff St, Northridge
|SA1-ALBACORE SASHIMI W/CRUNCH ONION
|$14.00
ALBACORE SASHIMI SERVED WITH CRUNCH ONION SERVED WITH HOUSE SPECIAL ALBACORE SAUCE
|NI3-BLACK SNAPPER
|$7.50
BLACK SNAPPER SERVED WITH HOUSE PONZU SAUCE AND SCALLION
|SR11-LEMONTAIL ROLL
|$14.50
In: SPICY TUNA WITH CUCUMBER
Out: YELLOWTAIL SERVED WITH HALF PONZU HALF YUZU LEMONTAIL SAUCE
Kickin KAsian
17620 Ventura Blvd, Encino
|Chicken Tenders Basket
|$12.00
Comes with an order of Kasian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1.50)
|$0.35
Nitrile Latex Free
|Rice
|$3.50
16 oz.
Mint Juicery - Northridge
8850 Corbin Ave, Northridge
|Green Detox
|$7.00
Apple, Celery, Kale, Cilantro, Parsley, and Spirulina
|Acai Berry Boom
|$8.75
Base: Milk, Acai, Banana and Strawberries
Toppings: Granola, Banana, Goji Berries, Blueberries, Strawberries and Honey or Agave
|Sunny Cinny
|$7.00
Orange, Apple, Pineapple, Carrot, Lemon, Turmeric and Cinnamon
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin KAsian
9545 Reseda Blvd, Northridge
|Traditional Shrimp
|$11.50
Shell and head on.
Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
|Snow Crab Legs
|$37.00
Smooth shell, easy to break open. It's flavor is sweet, mild, and delicate.
One order is approx. 1 cluster and some legs.
Please note, advance orders are not available. Orders will be made as soon as they are placed.
|Rice
|$3.85
16 oz.
Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
Rosie's BBQ & Grillery
8930 Corbin Avenue, Northridge
|MASHED POTATOES
|TRI-TIP
|BAKED BEANS
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
California Chicken Cafe
18445 Nordhoff St, Northridge
Akafuji Sushi
9346 Corbin Ave, Northridge
|Crispy Albacore Onion Roll
|$18.00
Our most popular specialty roll. Spicy Tuna Cut Roll covered with Albacore Sashimi and crispy onions. Recommend for those that like albacore or spicy tuna. Served with House Onion Dressing.
|Rainbow Roll
|$16.00
California roll topped with 4 kinds of fish, tuna, yellowtail, albacore, and salmon with slices of fresh cut avocado topped with crispy onions and a side of the onion dressing.
|Yellowtail Deluxe Roll
|$18.00
Spicy yellowtail inside covered with fresh tuna and yellowtail . Topped with sliced onions and jalapeno served with house ponzu sauce. Recommend to those that like spicy and ponzu sauce.
Currying Flavors Northridge
9346 Corbin Ave #3, Northridge
Maxwell Chicken
9346 Corbin Ave. #2, Northridge
Zaatar N More
9545 Reseda Boulevard, Northridge