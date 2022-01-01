Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Northridge

Go
Northridge restaurants
Toast

Northridge restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Consumer pic

 

Mee Dee Thai Kitchen

9346 Corbin Ave, Unit 3, Northridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$1.50
More about Mee Dee Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SUSHI

H2O Sushi & Izakaya

9301 Tampa Avenue #144, Northridge

Avg 4.5 (5067 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$4.95
Thinly Sliced Cucumbers Marinated in Rice Vinegar Dressing.
More about H2O Sushi & Izakaya

Browse other tasty dishes in Northridge

Miso Soup

Shrimp Tempura

Shumai

California Rolls

Thai Tea

Salmon Rolls

Salmon Salad

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Northridge to explore

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Map

More near Northridge to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (39 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newhall

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (875 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (562 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston