Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Northridge

Go
Northridge restaurants
Toast

Northridge restaurants that serve curry

Jerk Wings Cafe image

 

Jerk Wings Cafe

8300 Tampa Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jerk Wings Entree (6)$14.99
Comes with coconut rice and beans, plantains and cabbage.
Jerk (SPICY) Fries$4.99
Allow 10 minutes prep
Curry Chicken (comes with rice, vegetables, plantain)$12.99
Caribbean Curry Seasoned Chicken Breasts, includes Rice, Plantains, and Vegetables.
More about Jerk Wings Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Mee Dee Thai Kitchen

9346 Corbin Ave, Unit 3, Northridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tom Yum Fries$5.95
Crispy shoestring fries tossed in a spicy and sour tom yum seasoning.
Yellow Curry (GF)$15.95
Potatoes, onions, carrots
Curry Puff$3.95
Chicken, caramelized onions and potatoes, hand-wrapped in a flaky puff pastry. 1 piece.
More about Mee Dee Thai Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Northridge

9346 Corbin Avenue #4, Northridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hakata Bite (Spicy)$6.99
5 Pieces Spicy Pork Gyoza Dumplings.
Creamy Vegan$13.99
Creamy Vegan Broth, Thick Vegan Noodles, Marinated Tofu, Corn, Deep Fried Brussels Sprouts, Collard Greens, and Black Garlic Oil.
Kotsu Deluxe$15.29
Pork Bone Broth, Thin Noodles, 2 Slices of Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Kikurage Mushrooms, Collard Greens, and Soft Boiled Egg.
More about Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Northridge

Browse other tasty dishes in Northridge

Salmon

Curry Chicken

Shrimp Tempura

Sashimi

Edamame

Thai Tea

Gyoza

Seaweed Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Northridge to explore

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Map

More near Northridge to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Newhall

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston