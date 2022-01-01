Curry chicken in Northridge
Jerk Wings Cafe
8300 Tampa Ave, Los Angeles
|Jerk Wings Entree (6)
|$14.99
Comes with coconut rice and beans, plantains and cabbage.
|Jerk (SPICY) Fries
|$4.99
Allow 10 minutes prep
|Curry Chicken (comes with rice, vegetables, plantain)
|$12.99
Caribbean Curry Seasoned Chicken Breasts, includes Rice, Plantains, and Vegetables.
Mee Dee Thai Kitchen
9346 Corbin Ave, Unit 3, Northridge
|Tom Yum Fries
|$5.95
Crispy shoestring fries tossed in a spicy and sour tom yum seasoning.
|Yellow Curry (GF)
|$15.95
Potatoes, onions, carrots
|Curry Puff
|$3.95
Chicken, caramelized onions and potatoes, hand-wrapped in a flaky puff pastry. 1 piece.
Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Northridge
9346 Corbin Avenue #4, Northridge
|Hakata Bite (Spicy)
|$6.99
5 Pieces Spicy Pork Gyoza Dumplings.
|Creamy Vegan
|$13.99
Creamy Vegan Broth, Thick Vegan Noodles, Marinated Tofu, Corn, Deep Fried Brussels Sprouts, Collard Greens, and Black Garlic Oil.
|Kotsu Deluxe
|$15.29
Pork Bone Broth, Thin Noodles, 2 Slices of Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Kikurage Mushrooms, Collard Greens, and Soft Boiled Egg.