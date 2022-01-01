Edamame in
Northridge restaurants that serve edamame
SUSHI
H2O Sushi & Izakaya
9301 Tampa Avenue #144, Northridge
Avg 4.5
(5067 reviews)
Edamame
$3.95
Steamed soybeans with sea salt.
Garlic Chili Edamame
$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
More about H2O Sushi & Izakaya
Ahipoki CA
8420 balboa blvd unit #114, Northridge
No reviews yet
Edamame
$5.50
More about Ahipoki CA
