Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Northridge

Go
Northridge restaurants
Toast

Northridge restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

SUSHI

H2O Sushi & Izakaya

9301 Tampa Avenue #144, Northridge

Avg 4.5 (5067 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Roll$3.95
Japanese Scallop Sushi$4.50
Hotate
More about H2O Sushi & Izakaya
Item pic

 

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar

19500 Plummer St, Northridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
JUMBO SCALLOP SUSHI$7.99
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Northridge

Chili

Salmon Rolls

Edamame

Shumai

Curry

Salmon

Gyoza

Shrimp Tempura

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Northridge to explore

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Map

More near Northridge to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Newhall

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (918 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (69 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (737 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (597 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (437 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston