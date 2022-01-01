Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Scallops in
Northridge
/
Northridge
/
Scallops
Northridge restaurants that serve scallops
SUSHI
H2O Sushi & Izakaya
9301 Tampa Avenue #144, Northridge
Avg 4.5
(5067 reviews)
Scallop Roll
$3.95
Japanese Scallop Sushi
$4.50
Hotate
More about H2O Sushi & Izakaya
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
19500 Plummer St, Northridge
No reviews yet
JUMBO SCALLOP SUSHI
$7.99
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
