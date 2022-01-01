Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Northridge

Northridge restaurants
Northridge restaurants that serve squid

SUSHI

H2O Sushi & Izakaya

9301 Tampa Avenue #144, Northridge

Avg 4.5 (5067 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Squid Sushi$3.25
Ika
More about H2O Sushi & Izakaya
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar

19500 Plummer St, Northridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SQUID SUSHI$6.61
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar

