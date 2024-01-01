Tacos in Northridge
Northridge restaurants that serve tacos
Hook’d Fish Grill - -NORTHRIDGE
10176 Reseda Boulevard, Northridge
|White Fish Taco
|$3.19
Baja style fish taco, served on corn tortillas and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$3.19
Baja style fish taco, served on corn tortillas and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.
|Crispy Fish Taco
|$3.19
MOST POPULAR! Hand battered wild cod fish. Baja style fish taco, served on corn tortillas and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.
R Cafe - Northridge - 9255 Reseda Blvd Unit B
9255 Reseda Blvd Unit B, Northridge
|3 BREAKFAST TACOS
|$14.50
Your choice of meat (bacon, ham, or soy chorizo), scrambled eggs, house made garlic aioli, pico de gallo, on corn tortillas topped with micro cilantro
Tulsi Indian Eatery - Northridge - 19535 Nordhoff StreetSuite 50
19535 Nordhoff StreetSuite 50, Los Angeles
|30. Plant Based Kheema Tacos (3 pcs)
|$10.00
3 Street Tacos with Seasoned Plant-Based Meat with Indian spices and Stuffed in Tortilla's w/ Drizzle of House-made Sauce. (Beyond Meat) (Nut Free)
|34. Paneer Tikka Tacos (3 pcs)
|$9.00
Tandoor cooked and marinated cottage cheese stuffed in tortilla's w/drizzle of house sauce. (Nut Free)