Tacos in Northridge

Northridge restaurants
Northridge restaurants that serve tacos

Hook’d Fish Grill - -NORTHRIDGE

10176 Reseda Boulevard, Northridge

TakeoutDelivery
White Fish Taco$3.19
Baja style fish taco, served on corn tortillas and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.
Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.19
Baja style fish taco, served on corn tortillas and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.
Crispy Fish Taco$3.19
MOST POPULAR! Hand battered wild cod fish. Baja style fish taco, served on corn tortillas and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.
R Cafe - Northridge - 9255 Reseda Blvd Unit B

9255 Reseda Blvd Unit B, Northridge

TakeoutDelivery
3 BREAKFAST TACOS$14.50
Your choice of meat (bacon, ham, or soy chorizo), scrambled eggs, house made garlic aioli, pico de gallo, on corn tortillas topped with micro cilantro
Tulsi Indian Eatery - Northridge - 19535 Nordhoff StreetSuite 50

19535 Nordhoff StreetSuite 50, Los Angeles

TakeoutFast Pay
30. Plant Based Kheema Tacos (3 pcs)$10.00
3 Street Tacos with Seasoned Plant-Based Meat with Indian spices and Stuffed in Tortilla's w/ Drizzle of House-made Sauce. (Beyond Meat) (Nut Free)
34. Paneer Tikka Tacos (3 pcs)$9.00
Tandoor cooked and marinated cottage cheese stuffed in tortilla's w/drizzle of house sauce. (Nut Free)
