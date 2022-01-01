Thai tea in Northridge
Northridge restaurants that serve thai tea
More about Bounce Boba Lounge
SMOOTHIES
Bounce Boba Lounge
9545 Reseda Blvd, Northridge
|Tropical Waterfall
|$4.95
Unique combination of mango, peach, passion fruit, pineapple & strawberry
|Iced Original Milk Tea
|$4.20
Sweet & creamy black tea. (Add-ons not included)
|Iced Jasmine Green Milk Tea
|$4.20
Sweet & creamy jasmine green tea. (Add-ons not included)
More about Ahipoki CA
Ahipoki CA
8420 balboa blvd unit #114, Northridge
|Spam Musubi (2)
|$5.29
2 Grilled Spam Musubis
|Spam Musubi (1)
|$2.75
Grilled Spam Musubi
|Hawaiian BBQ Chicken
|$8.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
More about Kickin KAsian
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin KAsian
9545 Reseda Blvd, Northridge
|Rice
|$4.00
16 oz.
Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
|TABLE LINERS (18"X18")
Wax-lined paper to make the cleanup at home a breeze.
Select this for your order only once. Our staff is trained to pack the amount needed per order.
|BIBS
Clothing splash guards.
Select this for your order only once. Our staff is trained to pack the amount needed per order.
More about Mee Dee Thai Kitchen
Mee Dee Thai Kitchen
9346 Corbin Ave, Unit 3, Northridge
|Tom Yum Fries
|$5.95
Crispy shoestring fries tossed in a spicy and sour tom yum seasoning.
|Yellow Curry (GF)
|$15.95
Potatoes, onions, carrots
|Curry Puff
|$3.95
Chicken, caramelized onions and potatoes, hand-wrapped in a flaky puff pastry. 1 piece.