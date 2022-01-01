Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Northridge

Go
Northridge restaurants
Toast

Northridge restaurants that serve thai tea

Bounce Boba Lounge image

SMOOTHIES

Bounce Boba Lounge

9545 Reseda Blvd, Northridge

Avg 4.3 (1501 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tropical Waterfall$4.95
Unique combination of mango, peach, passion fruit, pineapple & strawberry
Iced Original Milk Tea$4.20
Sweet & creamy black tea. (Add-ons not included)
Iced Jasmine Green Milk Tea$4.20
Sweet & creamy jasmine green tea. (Add-ons not included)
More about Bounce Boba Lounge
Ahipoki CA image

 

Ahipoki CA

8420 balboa blvd unit #114, Northridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spam Musubi (2)$5.29
2 Grilled Spam Musubis
Spam Musubi (1)$2.75
Grilled Spam Musubi
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken$8.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
More about Ahipoki CA
Kickin KAsian image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin KAsian

9545 Reseda Blvd, Northridge

Avg 4 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rice$4.00
16 oz.
Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
TABLE LINERS (18"X18")
Wax-lined paper to make the cleanup at home a breeze.
Select this for your order only once. Our staff is trained to pack the amount needed per order.
BIBS
Clothing splash guards.
Select this for your order only once. Our staff is trained to pack the amount needed per order.
More about Kickin KAsian
Restaurant banner

 

Mee Dee Thai Kitchen

9346 Corbin Ave, Unit 3, Northridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tom Yum Fries$5.95
Crispy shoestring fries tossed in a spicy and sour tom yum seasoning.
Yellow Curry (GF)$15.95
Potatoes, onions, carrots
Curry Puff$3.95
Chicken, caramelized onions and potatoes, hand-wrapped in a flaky puff pastry. 1 piece.
More about Mee Dee Thai Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Northridge

Edamame

Seaweed Salad

Miso Soup

Salmon Rolls

Curry

Sashimi

Sashimi Salad

Curry Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Northridge to explore

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Map

More near Northridge to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Newhall

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston