Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tuna rolls in
Northridge
/
Northridge
/
Tuna Rolls
Northridge restaurants that serve tuna rolls
SUSHI
H2O Sushi & Izakaya
9301 Tampa Avenue #144, Northridge
Avg 4.5
(5067 reviews)
Tuna Roll
$4.25
Spicy Tuna Roll
$4.25
More about H2O Sushi & Izakaya
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
19500 Plummer St, Northridge
No reviews yet
SPICY TUNA ROLL
$7.76
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Northridge
Sashimi Salad
Seaweed Salad
Chicken Curry
Miso Soup
Salmon
Gyoza
Curry
Thai Tea
Neighborhoods within Northridge to explore
Northridge
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
More near Northridge to explore
North Hollywood
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
Woodland Hills
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Encino
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Canoga Park
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Van Nuys
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Newhall
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Chatsworth
No reviews yet
Tarzana
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(66 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(684 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(547 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(265 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston