Chicken salad in Northridge

Northridge restaurants
Northridge restaurants that serve chicken salad

Jerk Wings Cafe image

 

Jerk Wings Cafe - 8300 Tampa Ave

8300 Tampa Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gladstone Jerk Chicken Salad$12.00
More about Jerk Wings Cafe - 8300 Tampa Ave
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Calif Chicken Cafe - Northridge

18445 Nordhoff St, Northridge

Avg 4.6 (11047 reviews)
Takeout
Chinese Chicken Salad$13.50
The legendary salad you crave w/ white meat chicken, almonds. Mandarin oranges, Chinese noodles, pasta, green onions lettuce, carrots, side Chinese dressing
California Chicken Salad$14.00
Our original signature salad overflowing w/ white meat chicken, avocado, feta cheese, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli lettuce, pita croutons, pasta, side balsamic dressing
More about Calif Chicken Cafe - Northridge

