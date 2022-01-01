Chicken salad in Northridge
Northridge restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Jerk Wings Cafe - 8300 Tampa Ave
Jerk Wings Cafe - 8300 Tampa Ave
8300 Tampa Ave, Los Angeles
|Gladstone Jerk Chicken Salad
|$12.00
More about Calif Chicken Cafe - Northridge
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Calif Chicken Cafe - Northridge
18445 Nordhoff St, Northridge
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$13.50
The legendary salad you crave w/ white meat chicken, almonds. Mandarin oranges, Chinese noodles, pasta, green onions lettuce, carrots, side Chinese dressing
|California Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Our original signature salad overflowing w/ white meat chicken, avocado, feta cheese, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli lettuce, pita croutons, pasta, side balsamic dressing