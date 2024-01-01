Clams in Northridge
Northridge restaurants that serve clams
More about Hook’d Fish Grill - -NORTHRIDGE
Hook’d Fish Grill - -NORTHRIDGE
10176 Reseda Boulevard, Northridge
|New England Clam Chowder
|$4.49
More about Kickin KAsian - Northridge
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin KAsian - Northridge
9545 Reseda Blvd, Northridge
|Clam Chowder
|$10.99
A delightful blend of clams, potatoes, and bacon bits in a creamy broth, with a side of crackers. A must-try for everyone.
|Manila Clams 1 lb
|$17.00
Fresh Manila Clams served by the pound.
|Manila Clams 1.5 lbs
|$25.50
