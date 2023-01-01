NorthRidge Church- Brighton - 49555 N. Territorial Road
Open today 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Location
7555 Brighton Road, Genoa Township MI 48116
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
University of Michigan Brighton Center for Specialty Care - Picasso @ BCSC Cafe
No Reviews
7500 Challis Road Brighton, MI 48116
View restaurant
Captain's ön Main - 423 West Main Street
No Reviews
423 West Main Street Brighton, MI 48116
View restaurant
Brighton Bar & Grill - 400 West Main Street
No Reviews
400 West Main Street Brighton, MI 48116
View restaurant