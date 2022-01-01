Northside Social Arlington

The Liberty Tavern

No reviews yet

The Liberty Tavern, established in 2007, is a popular neighborhood restaurant and bar located in the heart of Arlington, VA. The first floor of our restored historic property houses an inviting bar and lounge that remains vibrant all hours of the day. Our upstairs dining room offers sincere, professional service and a warm ambiance, where guests can be equally comfortable enjoying a sophisticated multi-course dinner or a casual weekday meal.

