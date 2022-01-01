Go
Northside Social Arlington

Clarendon's neighborhood coffee house, café, wine bar, and scratch bakery.

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3211 Wilson Blvd • $

Avg 4 (115 reviews)

Popular Items

Iced Tea$3.50
Refreshing 16oz cup of iced tea made with Rishi Tea's Citrus Black blend.
Latte
Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.
Cookies
Muffins
Iced Coffee
Hot Coffee
Cappuccino
Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.
Scones
Chai Latte
A blend of black tea and traditional chai spices steamed with your choice of milk.
House-Made Bacon & Poached Egg Sandwich$6.75
Maple butter, frisée on honey IPA roll.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3211 Wilson Blvd

Arlington VA

Sunday5:45 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:45 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:45 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:45 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:45 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:45 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:45 am - 3:00 am
