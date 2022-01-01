Northside Social Arlington
Clarendon's neighborhood coffee house, café, wine bar, and scratch bakery.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
3211 Wilson Blvd • $
3211 Wilson Blvd
Arlington VA
|Sunday
|5:45 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:45 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:45 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:45 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:45 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:45 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:45 am - 3:00 am
