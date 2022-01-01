Go
Northside Social Falls Church

The Little City's neighborhood coffeehouse, café, wine bar, & scratch bakery.

205 Park Ave

Popular Items

Muffins
House-Made Bacon & Poached Egg$6.75
Maple butter, frisée, Italian feather loaf
Cinnamon Bun$4.35
Fluffy cinnamon bun with cream cheese frosting.
Scones
Latte
Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$12.00
Cheddar, avocado, bacon, iceberg lettuce, basil aioli, 9-grain bread, market salad - or - Route 11 chips
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Chai Latte
A blend of black tea and traditional chai spices steamed with your choice of milk.
Location

205 Park Ave

Falls Church VA

Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
