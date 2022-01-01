The Northside Pub
At The Northside Pub, we are more than just pizza. We specialize in taste, quality, and friendliness. With dough made daily, delicious toppings, and fantastic service, The Northside Pub is the place to be for dine-in, carry out, or delivery. Order online through our menu today!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
2353 Holton Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2353 Holton Rd
Muskegon MI
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
G&L Food Truck
A Muskegon staple since 1926 bringing the Amazing Greek Chili Dog all over Western Michigan.
Steak 'N Egger
Serving Muskegon since 1977, Steak 'N Egger continues to be a local favorite for breakfast and lunch alike. Under new ownership since December 2015, we look forward to continuing the rich tradition of the almost four decades of providing quality food and service. Our full menu is available anytime and includes a wide array of classic American comfort food. Our completely remodeled interior is both warm and welcoming for catching up with an old friend or stopping for a quick bite on your way through town.
Bernie O's Pizza,
**Delivery Customers - We require a $20 min. for delivery, not include tax or delivery fees.
Effin Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!