Go
Toast

The Northside Pub

At The Northside Pub, we are more than just pizza. We specialize in taste, quality, and friendliness. With dough made daily, delicious toppings, and fantastic service, The Northside Pub is the place to be for dine-in, carry out, or delivery. Order online through our menu today!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

2353 Holton Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1101 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2353 Holton Rd

Muskegon MI

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

G&L Food Truck

No reviews yet

A Muskegon staple since 1926 bringing the Amazing Greek Chili Dog all over Western Michigan.

Steak 'N Egger

No reviews yet

Serving Muskegon since 1977, Steak 'N Egger continues to be a local favorite for breakfast and lunch alike. Under new ownership since December 2015, we look forward to continuing the rich tradition of the almost four decades of providing quality food and service. Our full menu is available anytime and includes a wide array of classic American comfort food. Our completely remodeled interior is both warm and welcoming for catching up with an old friend or stopping for a quick bite on your way through town.

Bernie O's Pizza,

No reviews yet

**Delivery Customers - We require a $20 min. for delivery, not include tax or delivery fees.

Effin Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston