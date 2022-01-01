Go
Northvale Classic Diner

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

247 Livingston street • $$

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)

Popular Items

Deluxe Half Pound Burger$11.95
French Fries, Onion Rings, Lettuce, Tomato
Grilled Cheese (V)$8.95
American on Grilled Country White Bread
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap$13.95
Blue Cheese, Romaine, Tomato, Chips & Salsa
Southwestern Crispy Chicken$13.95
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Brioche
Fried Mozzarella (V)$9.95
Crispy Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara
Classic Greek Salad (V)$12.95
Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Grape Leaves, Peperoncini, Mixed Greens, Grilled Pita
16 oz Soup TO-GO$5.50
32 oz Soup TOGO$10.50
Chicken Tender Basket$15.95
French Fries$4.95
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

247 Livingston street

Northvale NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

All Things Wings

No reviews yet

Delivery Only!
Killer Wings delivered straight to your door to enjoy!

La Mensa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hudson 303

No reviews yet

Wood fired Artisan Pizzas, Certified Angus Beef burgers & all made from scratch fare. 24 rotating draft brews.

Tallman Pool Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

