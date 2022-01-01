Northvale restaurants you'll love
Northvale's top cuisines
Must-try Northvale restaurants
More about Northvale Classic Diner
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Northvale Classic Diner
247 Livingston street, Northvale
|Popular items
|Classic BLT (DF)
|$11.95
Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Country White Toast, served with potato chips
|Caesar Salad (V)
|$10.95
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan
|Grilled Cheese (V)
|$9.95
American on Grilled Country White Bread
More about All Things Wings
All Things Wings
247 livingston street, NORTHVALE
|Popular items
|ATW Slaw
|$3.95
8oz of our homemade traditional coleslaw
|ATW Hot Tender Box (3)
|$12.95
3 hot crispy tenders tossed in our ATW Hot Buffalo Sauce, french fries, cole slaw and choice of 2 house-made dips
|ATW Hot Fries
|$9.95
fries, cheddar jack cheese, greek yogurt ranch, ATW Hot Buffalo Sauce drizzle, green onions