French fries in Northvale

Northvale restaurants that serve french fries
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Northvale Classic Diner
247 Livingston street, Northvale
Avg 4.3
(2193 reviews)
French Fries
$4.95
Loaded French Fries
$13.45
More about Northvale Classic Diner
All Things Wings
247 livingston street, NORTHVALE
No reviews yet
French Fries
$4.50
More about All Things Wings
