Northville restaurants you'll love

Go
Northville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Northville

Northville's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Scroll right

Must-try Northville restaurants

Omelette & Waffle Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Omelette & Waffle Cafe

18900 Northville Rd, Northville

Avg 4.5 (1709 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
California Omelette$9.50
2 Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast$5.50
BYO Omelette (4+ Items)$9.50
More about Omelette & Waffle Cafe
Jon Smith Subs image

 

Jon Smith Subs

16031 Fifteen Mile Rd, Clinton Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Gator 12"$12.95
Sirloin steak, chicken, kielbasa, onions & provolone in our swamp sauce,
topped with bacon bits
Steak Bomb 12"$10.50
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo
Classic Steak 12"$10.50
Grilled onions, provolone & mayo
More about Jon Smith Subs
North Center Brewing image

 

North Center Brewing

410 N.Center St., Northville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Supreme Quesadilla$10.50
Mexican blend cheese with spinach, roasted red peppers, and onions in a flour tortilla. Add chicken for $2, add bacon for $1.
Shipwrecked IPA
7.3% ABV - Bold hop aroma on the nose with a crisp, bitter finish, this IPA uses Amarillo and Ekuanot hops to deliver a citrus nose and a bitter, dry finish.
Bobby English ESB
6% ABV - This English style amber ale has light caramel and toffee notes with a slight biscuit finish.
More about North Center Brewing
Restaurant banner

 

Center Street Grille

135 North Center Street, Northville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Center Street Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Poole's Tavern

157 E Main strett, Northville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Poole's Tavern
Map

More near Northville to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Farmington

No reviews yet

Westland

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston