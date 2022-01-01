Northville restaurants you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Omelette & Waffle Cafe
18900 Northville Rd, Northville
|California Omelette
|$9.50
|2 Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast
|$5.50
|BYO Omelette (4+ Items)
|$9.50
Jon Smith Subs
16031 Fifteen Mile Rd, Clinton Township
|The Gator 12"
|$12.95
Sirloin steak, chicken, kielbasa, onions & provolone in our swamp sauce,
topped with bacon bits
|Steak Bomb 12"
|$10.50
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo
|Classic Steak 12"
|$10.50
Grilled onions, provolone & mayo
North Center Brewing
410 N.Center St., Northville
|Supreme Quesadilla
|$10.50
Mexican blend cheese with spinach, roasted red peppers, and onions in a flour tortilla. Add chicken for $2, add bacon for $1.
|Shipwrecked IPA
7.3% ABV - Bold hop aroma on the nose with a crisp, bitter finish, this IPA uses Amarillo and Ekuanot hops to deliver a citrus nose and a bitter, dry finish.
|Bobby English ESB
6% ABV - This English style amber ale has light caramel and toffee notes with a slight biscuit finish.
Center Street Grille
135 North Center Street, Northville
Poole's Tavern
157 E Main strett, Northville