Bacon cheeseburgers in Northville

Northville restaurants
Northville restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Zack's of Plymouth - 9468 main st

9468 main st, Plymouth

Bacon Cheeseburger$9.49
1/3 lb beef patty and bacon. Cooked to order: consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Browndog - Northville

120 East Main Street, Northville

Bacon Brie Burger$17.75
Fried Brie, two pieces of applewood smoked bacon, arugula, and house-made berry jam atop a single smashburger patty on a split-top Challah burger bun. Served with house-cut fries that can be upgraded below.
*We don't take temps on our burgers, but promise they'll be nice and juicy!
Spicy Bacon Burger$18.50
Our classic smash patty served on a brioche bun, topped with Applewood Smoked bacon, Sriracha slaw, pickles, pepper jack cheese, and pickles
