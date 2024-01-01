Bacon cheeseburgers in Northville
Northville restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Zack's of Plymouth - 9468 main st
Zack's of Plymouth - 9468 main st
9468 main st, Plymouth
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.49
1/3 lb beef patty and bacon. Cooked to order: consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
More about Browndog - Northville
Browndog - Northville
120 East Main Street, Northville
|Bacon Brie Burger
|$17.75
Fried Brie, two pieces of applewood smoked bacon, arugula, and house-made berry jam atop a single smashburger patty on a split-top Challah burger bun. Served with house-cut fries that can be upgraded below.
*We don't take temps on our burgers, but promise they'll be nice and juicy!
|Spicy Bacon Burger
|$18.50
Our classic smash patty served on a brioche bun, topped with Applewood Smoked bacon, Sriracha slaw, pickles, pepper jack cheese, and pickles