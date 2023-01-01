Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Blt salad in
Northville
/
Northville
/
Blt Salad
Northville restaurants that serve blt salad
Hudson Cafe Northville
17101 Haggerty Road, Northville
No reviews yet
BLT Salad
$15.50
More about Hudson Cafe Northville
Browndog - Northville
120 East Main Street, Northville
No reviews yet
Chopped BLT Salad
$12.00
Diced bacon, diced tomatoes, crumbled blanco cheese, shredded carrots, diced red onion, & purple cabbage on chopped romaine tossed in ranch
More about Browndog - Northville
Browse other tasty dishes in Northville
Pancakes
Cookies
Spinach Salad
Strawberry Shortcake
Waffles
Cake
Quesadillas
Cheesecake
More near Northville to explore
Plymouth
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Livonia
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Novi
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Walled Lake
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Garden City
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Westland
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(343 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1066 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(844 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(589 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(209 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston