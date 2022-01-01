Burritos in Northville
Northville restaurants that serve burritos
SALADS • SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Omelette & Waffle Cafe - Northville Road
18900 Northville Rd, Northville
|#6 Burrito
|$6.77
Browndog Northville
120 East Main Street, Northville
|Smothered Midwest Burrito
|$16.00
Cheddar cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, Dearborn ham, sour cream, sausage, & scrambled eggs wrapped in a flour tortilla then smothered with chorizo sausage gravy on a bed of hand-cut country potatoes.