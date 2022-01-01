Cake in Northville
Northville restaurants that serve cake
More about Omelette & Waffle Cafe - Northville Road
SALADS • SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Omelette & Waffle Cafe - Northville Road
18900 Northville Rd, Northville
|Cakes
|$0.00
More about Browndog Northville
Browndog Northville
120 East Main Street, Northville
|Grasshopper Ice Cream Cake
|$45.00
Grasshopper (mint & Oreo) ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in green vanilla buttercream & crumbled Oreos.
Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake.
Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.
|Black N White Ice Cream Cake
|$45.00
Black N White ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in a vanilla buttercream & Oreos
Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake.
Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.
|Salted Caramel Bumpy Ice Cream Cake
|$45.00
Salted Caramel ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in salted caramel buttercream, topped with salted caramel buttercream bumps with a chocolate ganache drip.
Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake.
Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.