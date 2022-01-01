Cake in Northville

Salted Caramel ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in salted caramel buttercream, topped with salted caramel buttercream bumps with a chocolate ganache drip.

Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake.

Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.

