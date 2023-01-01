Cappuccino in Northville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Northville restaurants that serve cappuccino
Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.
345 E. Cady St., Northville
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Cappuccino
$0.00
Cappuccino
$0.00
Espresso with steamed milk and foam.
More about Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.
Hudson Cafe Northville
17101 Haggerty Road, Northville
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
$5.00
More about Hudson Cafe Northville
