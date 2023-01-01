Cheesecake in Northville
Northville restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Pie Collective by Achatz in Bloomfield Hills -
1983 S Telegraph, Bloomfield Hills
|Michigan 4-Berry Cheesecake
|$25.99
The best of both worlds - cheesecake and pie! Our traditional vanilla bean cheesecake swirled with our signature Michigan 4-Berry filling and crumb topping mixed in!
More about Browndog - Northville
Browndog - Northville
120 East Main Street, Northville
|Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Pint
|$8.00
The perfect cross between classic cheesecake and homemade pumpkin pie. Each scoop is rich, creamy, and bursting with fall flavors! *contains: milk, wheat, soy
“Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!