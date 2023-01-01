Chicken tikka in Northville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Athidhi Indian Cuisine - 16923 Ridge Road

16923 Ridge Road, Northville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.99
More about Athidhi Indian Cuisine - 16923 Ridge Road
Item pic

 

Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.

345 E. Cady St., Northville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tikka Wrap$9.50
Chicken in a bold, thick sauce is topped with our cheese blend, onions, peppers, tomatoes and house chutney.
Wrapped in a tortilla and pressed panini-style.
Chicken Tikka Panini$9.50
Chicken in a bold, thick sauce is topped with our blended cheese blend, onions, peppers and sauce.
Pressed panini-style with naan bread.
Chicken Tikka Masala Wrap$9.50
Spicy, creamy chicken tikka and cheese with tomatoes, onions, peppers, lettuce and tikka sauce. Wrapped in a tortilla and served cold. Served with our house tikka dip.
More about Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.

