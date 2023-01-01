Chicken wraps in Northville
Northville restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.
Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.
345 E. Cady St., Northville
|Chicken Tikka Wrap
|$9.50
Chicken in a bold, thick sauce is topped with our cheese blend, onions, peppers, tomatoes and house chutney.
Wrapped in a tortilla and pressed panini-style.
|Chicken Tikka Masala Wrap
|$9.50
Spicy, creamy chicken tikka and cheese with tomatoes, onions, peppers, lettuce and tikka sauce. Wrapped in a tortilla and served cold. Served with our house tikka dip.
|Tandoori Chicken Wrap
|$9.50
Boldly flavored tandoori-style spiced chicken with mozzarella cheese topped with onions and house tandoori sauce.
Wrapped in a tortilla and pressed panini-style.