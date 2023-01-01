Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Northville

Northville restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.

345 E. Cady St., Northville

Chicken Tikka Wrap$9.50
Chicken in a bold, thick sauce is topped with our cheese blend, onions, peppers, tomatoes and house chutney.
Wrapped in a tortilla and pressed panini-style.
Chicken Tikka Masala Wrap$9.50
Spicy, creamy chicken tikka and cheese with tomatoes, onions, peppers, lettuce and tikka sauce. Wrapped in a tortilla and served cold. Served with our house tikka dip.
Tandoori Chicken Wrap$9.50
Boldly flavored tandoori-style spiced chicken with mozzarella cheese topped with onions and house tandoori sauce.
Wrapped in a tortilla and pressed panini-style.
Hudson Cafe Northville

17101 Haggerty Road, Northville

Chipotle Chicken Wrap$16.00
