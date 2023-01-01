Chocolate cake in Northville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pie Collective by Achatz in Bloomfield Hills -

1983 S Telegraph, Bloomfield Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Fudge Cake$16.99
Our fudgy chocolate cake with handmade buttercream frosting is finished off with decadent chocolate ganache. You gotta try this cake!
More about Pie Collective by Achatz in Bloomfield Hills -
Browndog - Northville

120 East Main Street, Northville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Death By Chocolate Ice Cream Cake$45.00
Chocolate Hammer ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in a chocolate buttercream with a chocolate ganache drip.
Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake.
Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.
More about Browndog - Northville

