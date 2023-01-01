Chocolate cake in Northville
Northville restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Pie Collective by Achatz in Bloomfield Hills -
Pie Collective by Achatz in Bloomfield Hills -
1983 S Telegraph, Bloomfield Hills
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$16.99
Our fudgy chocolate cake with handmade buttercream frosting is finished off with decadent chocolate ganache. You gotta try this cake!
More about Browndog - Northville
Browndog - Northville
120 East Main Street, Northville
|Death By Chocolate Ice Cream Cake
|$45.00
Chocolate Hammer ice cream with chocolate cake, a layer of fudge crunch, covered in a chocolate buttercream with a chocolate ganache drip.
Each ice cream cake is 8" (feeds 8-12). Add a fondant plaque to personalize your cake.
Every bakery item - from cakes to frostings - is made from scratch using as many local ingredients as possible and NO pre-packaged mixes.