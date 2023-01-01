Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Northville

Northville restaurants
Northville restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

Pie Collective by Achatz in Bloomfield Hills

1983 S Telegraph, Bloomfield Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookies 6 pack$8.99
Our browned butter chocolate chip cookies are a step above the rest!
PB Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Chewy peanut butter cookie dough with mini dark chocolate chips that just happen to be wheat-free!
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies 6 pack$8.99
Made with peanut flour - our Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip cookies are made without wheat and baked fresh daily!
More about Pie Collective by Achatz in Bloomfield Hills
Main pic

 

Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.

345 E. Cady St., Northville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cinnamon Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.50
More about Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.

