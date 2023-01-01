Fudge in Northville
Northville restaurants that serve fudge
Pie Collective by Achatz in Bloomfield Hills -
1983 S Telegraph, Bloomfield Hills
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$16.99
Our fudgy chocolate cake with handmade buttercream frosting is finished off with decadent chocolate ganache. You gotta try this cake!
Browndog - Northville
120 East Main Street, Northville
|Midnight Cherry Fudge Pint
|$8.00
This will probably be the best cherry ice cream you'll ever have. Loads of black cherry pieces, house-made brownies, and a ripple of fudge in sweet-tart cherry ice cream. *contains: milk, egg, soy, coconut, wheat
“Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!