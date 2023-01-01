Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Northville

Northville restaurants that serve lassi

Athidhi Indian Cuisine - 16923 Ridge Road

16923 Ridge Road, Northville

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lassi$2.99
Mango Lassi$3.99
More about Athidhi Indian Cuisine - 16923 Ridge Road
Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.

345 E. Cady St., Northville

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mango Lassi$4.50
More about Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.

