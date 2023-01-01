Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Northville
/
Northville
/
Muffins
Northville restaurants that serve muffins
Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.
345 E. Cady St., Northville
No reviews yet
Chai Muffins
$1.50
More about Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.
Hudson Cafe Northville
17101 Haggerty Road, Northville
No reviews yet
English Muffin
$4.00
More about Hudson Cafe Northville
Browse other tasty dishes in Northville
Naan
Mango Lassi
Fudge
Chocolate Cake
Pies
Pancakes
Tandoori
Cake
More near Northville to explore
Plymouth
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Livonia
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Novi
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Walled Lake
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Garden City
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Westland
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.4
(103 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(173 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(49 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(349 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1130 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(149 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(873 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(610 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(220 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston