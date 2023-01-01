Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paneer tikka in Northville

Northville restaurants
Northville restaurants that serve paneer tikka

Athidhi Indian Cuisine - 16923 Ridge Road

16923 Ridge Road, Northville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Paneer Tikka Masala$12.99
Paneer (a type of Indian cheese) cooked in a rich and creamy tomato-based sauce.
More about Athidhi Indian Cuisine - 16923 Ridge Road
Item pic

 

Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.

345 E. Cady St., Northville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Paneer Tikka Panini$9.50
Indian cheese marinated in tikka sauce topped with pepper jack, onions, peppers and tomatoes.
Pressed panini-style.
Paneer Tikka Wrap$9.50
Indian cheese marinated in tikka sauce wrapped with pepper jack, onions, peppers, tomatoes and lettuce. Wrapped in a tortilla and served with a tikka dip.
Paneer Tikka Wrap$9.50
Homemade Indian cheese marinated in tikka sauce topped with pepper jack, onions, peppers and tomatoes. Wrapped in a tortilla and pressed panini-style.
More about Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.

