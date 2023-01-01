Paneer tikka in Northville
Northville restaurants that serve paneer tikka
More about Athidhi Indian Cuisine - 16923 Ridge Road
Athidhi Indian Cuisine - 16923 Ridge Road
16923 Ridge Road, Northville
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$12.99
Paneer (a type of Indian cheese) cooked in a rich and creamy tomato-based sauce.
More about Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.
Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.
345 E. Cady St., Northville
|Paneer Tikka Panini
|$9.50
Indian cheese marinated in tikka sauce topped with pepper jack, onions, peppers and tomatoes.
Pressed panini-style.
|Paneer Tikka Wrap
|$9.50
Indian cheese marinated in tikka sauce wrapped with pepper jack, onions, peppers, tomatoes and lettuce. Wrapped in a tortilla and served with a tikka dip.
|Paneer Tikka Wrap
|$9.50
Homemade Indian cheese marinated in tikka sauce topped with pepper jack, onions, peppers and tomatoes. Wrapped in a tortilla and pressed panini-style.