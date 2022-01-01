Reuben in Northville
Northville restaurants that serve reuben
SALADS • SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Omelette & Waffle Cafe
18900 Northville Rd, Northville
|Reuben Omelette
|$9.50
|Reuben
|$9.00
Jon Smith Subs
16031 Fifteen Mile Rd, Clinton Township
|The Reuben
|$7.95
Hot pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss & Russian dressing on real Cuban bread
North Center Brewing
410 N.Center St., Northville
|Classic Reuben
|$13.50
Classic reuben piled up with corned beef, sauerkraut, and thousand island on grilled rye. Served with chips and a pickle. Add bacon or avocado slices for $1. Substitute a side salad for chips & pickle for $3.