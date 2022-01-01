Reuben in Northville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelette & Waffle Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Omelette & Waffle Cafe

18900 Northville Rd, Northville

Avg 4.5 (1709 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben Omelette$9.50
Reuben$9.00
More about Omelette & Waffle Cafe
Jon Smith Subs image

 

Jon Smith Subs

16031 Fifteen Mile Rd, Clinton Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Reuben$7.95
Hot pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss & Russian dressing on real Cuban bread
More about Jon Smith Subs
Item pic

 

North Center Brewing

410 N.Center St., Northville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Reuben$13.50
Classic reuben piled up with corned beef, sauerkraut, and thousand island on grilled rye. Served with chips and a pickle. Add bacon or avocado slices for $1. Substitute a side salad for chips & pickle for $3.
More about North Center Brewing

