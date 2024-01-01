Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Northville

Go
Northville restaurants
Toast

Northville restaurants that serve salmon

Banner pic

 

Hudson Cafe Northville

17101 Haggerty Road, Northville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Croquette$10.00
Salmon Croquette & Eggs$22.00
More about Hudson Cafe Northville
Item pic

 

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill - 6 Mile Rd, Northville

39715 Six Mile Rd, Northville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Salmon GF$23.95
Fresh Atlantic Salmon // Sautéed Spinach // Feta Cheese // Roasted Red Pepper // Kalamata Olives // Balsamic // Seasonal Vegetable
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill - 6 Mile Rd, Northville

Browse other tasty dishes in Northville

Pies

Chicken Wraps

Blt Salad

Cookies

Chocolate Cake

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Map

More near Northville to explore

Livonia

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Westland

No reviews yet

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (424 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1500 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1060 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (779 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston