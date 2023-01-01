Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Northville

Northville restaurants
Northville restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Hudson Cafe Northville

17101 Haggerty Road, Northville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Shortcake$14.50
More about Hudson Cafe Northville
Item pic

 

Browndog - Northville

120 East Main Street, Northville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Shortcake Batter Pint$8.00
The delicious taste of cake batter with bits of fluffy, house-made shortcake and chunks of strawberries hand mixed in. *contains: milk, egg, wheat
“Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
More about Browndog - Northville

