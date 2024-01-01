Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Northville

Northville restaurants
Northville restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Pie Collective by Achatz in Bloomfield Hills

1983 S Telegraph, Bloomfield Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinco De Pie-yo Taco Kits - Available May 3rd-5th$9.99
Cinco De Pie-yo Pie Taco kits
5 cinnamon sugar taco shells, with sides of vanilla pastry cream, fruit pie filling*, whipped cream, and crumb topping.
*Your choice of apple or cherry fruit pie filling
$14.99 per kit
More about Pie Collective by Achatz in Bloomfield Hills
Item pic

 

Browndog - Northville

120 East Main Street, Northville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FIRECRAKER SHRIMP TACO$11.95
crispy shrimp, sriracha slaw, queso blanco, lime (2 per order)
Pulled Pork Tacos$15.25
24-hr slow cooked hand pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, crispy onions & sriracha bourbon sauce on flour tortillas (3 per order). *spicy
Steak & Egg Street Tacos$10.75
Sliced ribeye, chorizo sausage gravy, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, & peppadew peppers on flour tortillas with a side of salsa (2 per order)
More about Browndog - Northville

Map

Map

