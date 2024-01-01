Tacos in Northville
Pie Collective by Achatz in Bloomfield Hills
1983 S Telegraph, Bloomfield Hills
|Cinco De Pie-yo Taco Kits - Available May 3rd-5th
|$9.99
Cinco De Pie-yo Pie Taco kits
5 cinnamon sugar taco shells, with sides of vanilla pastry cream, fruit pie filling*, whipped cream, and crumb topping.
*Your choice of apple or cherry fruit pie filling
$14.99 per kit
Browndog - Northville
120 East Main Street, Northville
|FIRECRAKER SHRIMP TACO
|$11.95
crispy shrimp, sriracha slaw, queso blanco, lime (2 per order)
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$15.25
24-hr slow cooked hand pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, crispy onions & sriracha bourbon sauce on flour tortillas (3 per order). *spicy
|Steak & Egg Street Tacos
|$10.75
Sliced ribeye, chorizo sausage gravy, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, & peppadew peppers on flour tortillas with a side of salsa (2 per order)