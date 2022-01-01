Waffles in Northville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelette & Waffle Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Omelette & Waffle Cafe - Northville Road

18900 Northville Rd, Northville

Avg 4.5 (1709 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Berry Stuffed Waffle$6.50
Kid's Half Waffle w/ Fruit$6.77
Waffle Special$4.99
More about Omelette & Waffle Cafe - Northville Road
Item pic

 

Browndog Northville

120 East Main Street, Northville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles$17.00
Crispy fried chicken glazed in house-infused spicy oil on an authentic belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, topped with apple-wood smoked bacon, sriracha aioli, pickles and a sunny-side up egg with a dusting of our habanero fire seasoning
More about Browndog Northville

