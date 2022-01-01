Northwest Taps
Online ordering for your convenience! Tax is included in the price you see. Craft Beer will rotate constantly - we will contact you if a substitution needs to be made - please check out Facebook or instagram for most current tap list. Thank you for choosing NW taps!!!
7777 heartland dr
Popular Items
Location
7777 heartland dr
Coeur d'Alene ID
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Young Shin's Famous Korean
Authentic and affordable Korean cuisine in Coeur d'Alene. Eat in the Pavilion or take your meal to go.
Radicci Italian Bistro
Thanks for visiting Radicci in Hayden, ID. We hope you enjoy our food! Come back soon!
The Local Deli - Hayden
Come in and enjoy!
Killer Burger
Come in and enjoy!