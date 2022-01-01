Nexdine
Email unit417northwoodscafe@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
1301 Atwood Avenue
Popular Items
Location
1301 Atwood Avenue
Johnston RI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Baja's - Johnston
Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 8 locations.
PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA.
We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.
Atwood Grill
Italian Chefs have developed world famous cuisine which has proven that healthy and nutritious food can be prepared in a manner which satisfies a gourmet palate. It is this tradition of excellence that the Atwood Grill has presented to our patrons.
Supreme Cafe
A friendly restaurent with an atmosphere you been waiting for, Come and taste our quality rich southwestern style foods, from wraps to great tasting salads providing supreme foods that are Supremely good.
RUN' Em Racks Billiards Bar & Grill
Come in and Enjoy