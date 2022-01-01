Go
Popular Items

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
ROASTED TURKEY BLT$6.99
House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon & Avocado on Sourdough
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
20oz SODA$1.29
BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD$6.59
SMALL SOUP$2.85
COWBOY BURGER
6 oz. Hand-Formed Angus Burger with Cheddar, Crisp Bacon & BBQ Sauce Topped with Onion Rings on a Bulky Roll | Cal: 1,070, Keyword: COWBOY
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET$4.99
Location

1301 Atwood Avenue

Johnston RI

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
