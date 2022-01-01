Norton restaurants you'll love
Norton's top cuisines
Must-try Norton restaurants
More about Mac and Walt's
Mac and Walt's
363 Old Colony Road, Norton
|Popular items
|Tacos
|$7.50
2 Tacos of your choice.
|Wings
|$10.00
Also available boneless.
|Classic with Cheese
|$8.75
shredded lettuce, pickles, ketchup, and mayoand cheddar cheese
More about Alberto's Pub & Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Alberto's Pub & Pizza
241 Mansfield Ave, Norton
|Popular items
|Boneless Tenders
|$8.99
Cooked to perfection with your choice of sauce
|Greek Salad
|$9.99
Our Garden Salad with feta, red onions, kalamata olives & pepperoncini
|Wings
|$10.99
Cooked to perfection with your choice of sauce
More about Bog Iron Brewing
Bog Iron Brewing
33 West Main Street, Norton