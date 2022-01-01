Chicken sandwiches in Norton
Norton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Tasty's Bagels - Norton
Tasty's Bagels - Norton
103 West Main Street, Norton
|Chicken Caprese Sandwich
|$11.49
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Pesto and Balsamic Glaze
More about Mac and Walt's
Mac and Walt's
363 Old Colony Road, Norton
|Katsu Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
panko crusted fried chicken topped with Japanese inspired house made katsu sauce, with rice wine and sesame pickled cucumbers and shredded cabbage.
|Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
all natural antibiotic-free from Murray's Farm, shredded lettuce, pickles, & mayonnaise served on a Martin's potato roll.
|Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, teriyaki glaze, american cheese & mayo served on a Martin's potato roll