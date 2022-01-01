Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Norton
/
Norton
/
Chocolate Cake
Norton restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Mac and Walt's
363 Old Colony Road, Norton
No reviews yet
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheese Cake Pie
$5.75
Made at Flakey Crust Pies in Norton.
*contains peanuts
More about Mac and Walt's
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Alberto's Pub & Pizza
241 Mansfield Ave, Norton
Avg 3.7
(228 reviews)
Chocolate Bundt Cake
$5.99
More about Alberto's Pub & Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Norton
Chicken Sandwiches
Mozzarella Sticks
Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Caprese Salad
Tacos
Cake
Chicken Tenders
More near Norton to explore
Foxboro
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Attleboro
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Taunton
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
North Attleboro
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Raynham
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
North Easton
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
South Easton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston