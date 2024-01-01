Honey chicken in Norton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Norton restaurants
Norton restaurants that serve honey chicken

Banner pic

 

Tasty's Bagels - Norton - Tasty's Bagels Norton

103 West Main Street, Norton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Honey Chicken n Waffles$11.99
belgian waffle topped with crispy chicken, over easy egg, maple-honey-bourbon drizzle & bacon pieces
Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap$12.99
crispy chicken, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, red onion and bacon on your choice of wrap!
Honey Mustard Chicken Salad$13.99
mixed greens and romaine topped with crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and crispy bacon with a side of honey mustard dressing
More about Tasty's Bagels - Norton - Tasty's Bagels Norton
Main pic

 

Goat City Pub - 184 W Main St

184 W Main St, Norton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SALAD$16.99
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Cheddar Jack cheese, crispy bacon, and sesame noodles, tortilla strips, sesame seeds and a side of honey mustard.
More about Goat City Pub - 184 W Main St

