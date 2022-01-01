Norton's Main Scoop
Located right on Main Street in Manasquan NJ, Norton’s Main Scoop provides delicious home-made ice cream, soft-serve ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes, floats, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cakes, and more!
140 B Main St
Manasquan NJ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:45 am - 3:15 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
