Norton's Main Scoop

Located right on Main Street in Manasquan NJ, Norton’s Main Scoop provides delicious home-made ice cream, soft-serve ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes, floats, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cakes, and more!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

140 B Main St • $

Avg 4.4 (61 reviews)

Popular Items

Pint - Pick your flavor$7.95
Choose your favorite homemade flavor!
Hot Chocolate Bomb (single)$5.00
Homemade at Norton’s! Rich Chocolate sphere filled with cocoa powder and mini marshmallows. Each sphere is rolled in sprinkles and individually wrapped.
Pint - Peppermint Bark$7.95
Vanilla and Peppermint Ice Cream mixed with Chopped Candy Cane and Dark Chocolate Chunks
Pint - Santa’s Cookies$7.95
Vanilla Ice Cream Mixed with a blend of Sugar Cookies, Shortbread Cookies, Golden Oreos and Sprinkles!
Happy Holiday Sundae Kit$18.50
You Choose:
2 Pints of Ice Cream,
2 Toppings,
4 Cones (2 Sugar + 2 Wafer)
Ice Cream Sandwich 6 Pack$13.95
Choose your favorite combo!
Vegan Pint$9.95
Choose your favorite homemade flavor!
Norton's Sundae Kit (Serves 2-4)$20.50
You Choose: 2 Pints of Ice Cream
comes with our Toppings Kit & 6 Cones (2 Sugar + 2 Wafer)
Choose to add on Fudge or Whipped Cream
Quart - Pick your flavor$10.95
Choose your favorite homemade flavor!
Toppings Bundle$5.00
Who doesn't love toppings! 4oz each
Gummy Bears, Cake Crunch & You Choose your Sprinkles

Location

140 B Main St

Manasquan NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:45 am - 3:15 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
