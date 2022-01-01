Norwalk American restaurants you'll love

Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Norwalk

Tavern on 7 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tavern on 7

611 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Caesar Salad$9.00
romaine hearts, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
Chicken & Arugula Salad$14.00
Breaded chicken cutlets on top of baby arugula, tomato and fresh mozzarella tossed in a lemon thyme vinaigrette
Crispy Chicken Tacos$11.00
Three flour tortillas filled with chopped crispy chicken topped with avocado and ranch dressing served with home cut fries
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe image

 

The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe

101 S Water St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Holiday Cookie Platter (1.5lb)$35.00
Tea Loaf$10.00
Croissant$3.50
BJ Ryan's image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BJ Ryan's

57 Main St, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chop Chop Cobb$12.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato & dijon vinaigrette
Buffalo Wings$10.99
Blue cheese dressing and celery
Potato Perogies$11.99
Bacon, sautéed onions, melted cheddar-jack, sour cream & chives
MATCH RESTAURANT image

 

MATCH RESTAURANT

98 Washington St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BURGER$18.63
Match Burger 7 oz’s of Craft Butchery’s finest, char-grilled caramelized onion, sesame brioche, bacon-cheddar ‘dip’, bacon, sweet & sour onions, fries & NYC pickles (served red, pink or gray)
MARG PIZZA$12.42
‘Old Way’ Margherita tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, shredded mozzarella & slivered basil
HALF TRUFS$28.98
HALF ORDER hand cut Tagliarini noodles tossed in brandy-truffle cream & finished with shavings of Black Summer Truffles
Tavern at Graybarns image

 

Tavern at Graybarns

194 Perry ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.9 (3335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$28.00
Tomato Aioli | Lettuce | Pickle & Onions
Black Cod$39.00
Brassicas | Sesame | Ginger | Shallots | Pickled Chilli's
Spicy Tuna Tartare$25.00
Avocado | Korean Chilis | Sesame |
Cucumber
The Spread Sono image

SALADS

The Spread Sono

127 Washington St, Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (122 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wild Mushroom Spread Bread$13.50
goat cheese | wild mushrooms | truffle honey
Artisan Salad$12.00
heirloom tomatoes | black olives | red onion | pecorino romano | lemon-honey vinaigrette
Kale Salad$13.00
sunflower seeds | avocado | goat cheese | house dressing
The Dilly Duck Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Dilly Duck Shop

666 Main Ave., Norwalk

Avg 5 (341 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fizzy Palmer - Lrg$3.95
Roasted Beef Sandwich$12.95
Roasted Pork Sandwich$11.95
Sedona Taphouse image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sedona Taphouse

515 West ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (961 reviews)
Takeout
