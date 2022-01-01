Norwalk American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Norwalk
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tavern on 7
611 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$9.00
romaine hearts, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
|Chicken & Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Breaded chicken cutlets on top of baby arugula, tomato and fresh mozzarella tossed in a lemon thyme vinaigrette
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
Three flour tortillas filled with chopped crispy chicken topped with avocado and ranch dressing served with home cut fries
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
101 S Water St, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Holiday Cookie Platter (1.5lb)
|$35.00
|Tea Loaf
|$10.00
|Croissant
|$3.50
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BJ Ryan's
57 Main St, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Chop Chop Cobb
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato & dijon vinaigrette
|Buffalo Wings
|$10.99
Blue cheese dressing and celery
|Potato Perogies
|$11.99
Bacon, sautéed onions, melted cheddar-jack, sour cream & chives
MATCH RESTAURANT
98 Washington St, Norwalk
|Popular items
|BURGER
|$18.63
Match Burger 7 oz’s of Craft Butchery’s finest, char-grilled caramelized onion, sesame brioche, bacon-cheddar ‘dip’, bacon, sweet & sour onions, fries & NYC pickles (served red, pink or gray)
|MARG PIZZA
|$12.42
‘Old Way’ Margherita tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, shredded mozzarella & slivered basil
|HALF TRUFS
|$28.98
HALF ORDER hand cut Tagliarini noodles tossed in brandy-truffle cream & finished with shavings of Black Summer Truffles
Tavern at Graybarns
194 Perry ave, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$28.00
Tomato Aioli | Lettuce | Pickle & Onions
|Black Cod
|$39.00
Brassicas | Sesame | Ginger | Shallots | Pickled Chilli's
|Spicy Tuna Tartare
|$25.00
Avocado | Korean Chilis | Sesame |
Cucumber
SALADS
The Spread Sono
127 Washington St, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Wild Mushroom Spread Bread
|$13.50
goat cheese | wild mushrooms | truffle honey
|Artisan Salad
|$12.00
heirloom tomatoes | black olives | red onion | pecorino romano | lemon-honey vinaigrette
|Kale Salad
|$13.00
sunflower seeds | avocado | goat cheese | house dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Dilly Duck Shop
666 Main Ave., Norwalk
|Popular items
|Fizzy Palmer - Lrg
|$3.95
|Roasted Beef Sandwich
|$12.95
|Roasted Pork Sandwich
|$11.95