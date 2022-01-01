Norwalk bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Norwalk

The Blind Rhino image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Rhino

15 North Main Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.3 (407 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$12.00
Roasted Poblano Cheese Sauce
Mac n Cheese$10.00
white cheddar, parmesan panko crust
Fried Pickle Chips$10.00
sriracha mayo
Tavern on 7 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tavern on 7

611 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Caesar Salad$9.00
romaine hearts, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
Chicken & Arugula Salad$14.00
Breaded chicken cutlets on top of baby arugula, tomato and fresh mozzarella tossed in a lemon thyme vinaigrette
Crispy Chicken Tacos$11.00
Three flour tortillas filled with chopped crispy chicken topped with avocado and ranch dressing served with home cut fries
Brasitas image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

Brasitas

430 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (426 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arepas Con Pollo$13.00
Sweet Corn Cakes, Shredded Chicken Sofrito, Guacamole. Crema Fresca *GF
Empanadas$13.00
Beef, Chicken, & Pork Trio. Served with Creamy Guajillo Pepper Sauce
Salmon A La Plancha$29.00
Pan Seared Faroe Islands Wild Salmon. Moro Rice, Poblano Pepper Corn Sauce, Citrus Cabbage Relish, Fresh Guacamole *GF
BJ Ryan's image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BJ Ryan's

57 Main St, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chop Chop Cobb$12.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato & dijon vinaigrette
Buffalo Wings$10.99
Blue cheese dressing and celery
Potato Perogies$11.99
Bacon, sautéed onions, melted cheddar-jack, sour cream & chives
O'Neill's image

GRILL

O'Neill's

93 N MAIN ST, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (965 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$12.99
Hand packed 8oz burger on a rustic round roll, lettuce, tomato, pickle and choice of side.
California Wrap$13.99
Your choice of chicken or shrimp with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado and chipotle mayo in an herb tortilla.
Chipotle Chicken$13.99
On a rustic round roll, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo.
Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar

16 N Main St, Norwalk

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS$12.00
cilantro, pico de gallo, fresh squeezed lime juice, serrano peppers, corn tortilla chips
RICE & BEANS$4.00
pinto and black, red rice, cotija cheese
OAXACAN QUESADILLA$11.00
hand pressed corn masa tortilla, Oaxacan cheese, brussels sprouts
Tavern at Graybarns image

 

Tavern at Graybarns

194 Perry ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.9 (3335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$28.00
Tomato Aioli | Lettuce | Pickle & Onions
Black Cod$39.00
Brassicas | Sesame | Ginger | Shallots | Pickled Chilli's
Spicy Tuna Tartare$25.00
Avocado | Korean Chilis | Sesame |
Cucumber
The Spread Sono image

SALADS

The Spread Sono

127 Washington St, Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (122 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wild Mushroom Spread Bread$13.50
goat cheese | wild mushrooms | truffle honey
Artisan Salad$12.00
heirloom tomatoes | black olives | red onion | pecorino romano | lemon-honey vinaigrette
Kale Salad$13.00
sunflower seeds | avocado | goat cheese | house dressing
El Segundo Sono image

 

El Segundo Sono

3 N Water St, Norwalk

Avg 4 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Empanadas$8.50
shredded chicken filling with red salsa
Fried Noodles$16.00
shrimp, green onions, carrots, chili paste and soy sauce
Chicken Taco$4.00
seared marinated chicken with pico de gallo
Sedona Taphouse image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sedona Taphouse

515 West ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (961 reviews)
Takeout
