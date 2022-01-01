Norwalk bars & lounges you'll love
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Blind Rhino
15 North Main Street, Norwalk
|Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
|$12.00
Roasted Poblano Cheese Sauce
|Mac n Cheese
|$10.00
white cheddar, parmesan panko crust
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$10.00
sriracha mayo
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tavern on 7
611 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$9.00
romaine hearts, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
|Chicken & Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Breaded chicken cutlets on top of baby arugula, tomato and fresh mozzarella tossed in a lemon thyme vinaigrette
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
Three flour tortillas filled with chopped crispy chicken topped with avocado and ranch dressing served with home cut fries
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN
Brasitas
430 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Arepas Con Pollo
|$13.00
Sweet Corn Cakes, Shredded Chicken Sofrito, Guacamole. Crema Fresca *GF
|Empanadas
|$13.00
Beef, Chicken, & Pork Trio. Served with Creamy Guajillo Pepper Sauce
|Salmon A La Plancha
|$29.00
Pan Seared Faroe Islands Wild Salmon. Moro Rice, Poblano Pepper Corn Sauce, Citrus Cabbage Relish, Fresh Guacamole *GF
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BJ Ryan's
57 Main St, Norwalk
|Chop Chop Cobb
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato & dijon vinaigrette
|Buffalo Wings
|$10.99
Blue cheese dressing and celery
|Potato Perogies
|$11.99
Bacon, sautéed onions, melted cheddar-jack, sour cream & chives
GRILL
O'Neill's
93 N MAIN ST, Norwalk
|Burger
|$12.99
Hand packed 8oz burger on a rustic round roll, lettuce, tomato, pickle and choice of side.
|California Wrap
|$13.99
Your choice of chicken or shrimp with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado and chipotle mayo in an herb tortilla.
|Chipotle Chicken
|$13.99
On a rustic round roll, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar
16 N Main St, Norwalk
|GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
|$12.00
cilantro, pico de gallo, fresh squeezed lime juice, serrano peppers, corn tortilla chips
|RICE & BEANS
|$4.00
pinto and black, red rice, cotija cheese
|OAXACAN QUESADILLA
|$11.00
hand pressed corn masa tortilla, Oaxacan cheese, brussels sprouts
Tavern at Graybarns
194 Perry ave, Norwalk
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$28.00
Tomato Aioli | Lettuce | Pickle & Onions
|Black Cod
|$39.00
Brassicas | Sesame | Ginger | Shallots | Pickled Chilli's
|Spicy Tuna Tartare
|$25.00
Avocado | Korean Chilis | Sesame |
Cucumber
SALADS
The Spread Sono
127 Washington St, Norwalk
|Wild Mushroom Spread Bread
|$13.50
goat cheese | wild mushrooms | truffle honey
|Artisan Salad
|$12.00
heirloom tomatoes | black olives | red onion | pecorino romano | lemon-honey vinaigrette
|Kale Salad
|$13.00
sunflower seeds | avocado | goat cheese | house dressing
El Segundo Sono
3 N Water St, Norwalk
|Empanadas
|$8.50
shredded chicken filling with red salsa
|Fried Noodles
|$16.00
shrimp, green onions, carrots, chili paste and soy sauce
|Chicken Taco
|$4.00
seared marinated chicken with pico de gallo