Norwalk cafés you'll love

La Picante image

 

La Picante

100 North Water Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bottled Water$1.85
Portland Spring 16OZ bottle.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.75
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce, Brioche Bun.
Crispy Chicken Taco
Panko crusted, chipotle mayo, pico de gello.
More about La Picante
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe image

 

The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe

101 S Water St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Holiday Cookie Platter (1.5lb)$35.00
Tea Loaf$10.00
Croissant$3.50
More about The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
Soul de Cuba Cafe image

 

Soul de Cuba Cafe

100 N. Water Street K340, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Black Bean Hummus$10.00
Creamy Black Bean Hummus topped with Chopped Veggie salad and Served with Casabe bread.
Cortadito 4oz$4.00
100% Arabica beans. Dark roasted Cuban style coffee served short in a 4oz cup with frothed milk on top. Yes!
Portobello & Peppers Bowl$16.00
Juicy Portobello Mushroom, marinated in Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette, topped with marinated roasted peppers & onions. Served with rice and black beans.
More about Soul de Cuba Cafe
The Norwalk Art Space Cafe image

 

The Norwalk Art Space Cafe

455 West Avenue, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Tofu Sandwich$12.00
queso blanco, sprouts, sourdough bread
Kimchee Grilled Cheese$16.00
Tasty AF chili, gruyere, cheddar, sesame bread
Egg Croissant$14.00
spinach, gruyere
More about The Norwalk Art Space Cafe
Mercantile at GrayBarns image

 

Mercantile at GrayBarns

193 Perry Ave, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken salad panini$10.00
Chicken salad made with avocado base, green goddess spread, pickled shallots, arugula. served with pickle.
Grilled Cheese$8.00
Smoked cheddar, edam & fontina cheese
Rotisserie Chicken$20.00
Certified humane green circle chicken. Whole chicken coated with our signature white meat rub.
More about Mercantile at GrayBarns

