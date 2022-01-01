Norwalk cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Norwalk
More about La Picante
La Picante
100 North Water Street, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Bottled Water
|$1.85
Portland Spring 16OZ bottle.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.75
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce, Brioche Bun.
|Crispy Chicken Taco
Panko crusted, chipotle mayo, pico de gello.
More about The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
101 S Water St, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Holiday Cookie Platter (1.5lb)
|$35.00
|Tea Loaf
|$10.00
|Croissant
|$3.50
More about Soul de Cuba Cafe
Soul de Cuba Cafe
100 N. Water Street K340, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Black Bean Hummus
|$10.00
Creamy Black Bean Hummus topped with Chopped Veggie salad and Served with Casabe bread.
|Cortadito 4oz
|$4.00
100% Arabica beans. Dark roasted Cuban style coffee served short in a 4oz cup with frothed milk on top. Yes!
|Portobello & Peppers Bowl
|$16.00
Juicy Portobello Mushroom, marinated in Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette, topped with marinated roasted peppers & onions. Served with rice and black beans.
More about The Norwalk Art Space Cafe
The Norwalk Art Space Cafe
455 West Avenue, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Avocado Tofu Sandwich
|$12.00
queso blanco, sprouts, sourdough bread
|Kimchee Grilled Cheese
|$16.00
Tasty AF chili, gruyere, cheddar, sesame bread
|Egg Croissant
|$14.00
spinach, gruyere
More about Mercantile at GrayBarns
Mercantile at GrayBarns
193 Perry Ave, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Chicken salad panini
|$10.00
Chicken salad made with avocado base, green goddess spread, pickled shallots, arugula. served with pickle.
|Grilled Cheese
|$8.00
Smoked cheddar, edam & fontina cheese
|Rotisserie Chicken
|$20.00
Certified humane green circle chicken. Whole chicken coated with our signature white meat rub.