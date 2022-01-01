Norwalk Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Norwalk
More about Brasitas
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN
Brasitas
430 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Arepas Con Pollo
|$13.00
Sweet Corn Cakes, Shredded Chicken Sofrito, Guacamole. Crema Fresca *GF
|Empanadas
|$13.00
Beef, Chicken, & Pork Trio. Served with Creamy Guajillo Pepper Sauce
|Salmon A La Plancha
|$29.00
Pan Seared Faroe Islands Wild Salmon. Moro Rice, Poblano Pepper Corn Sauce, Citrus Cabbage Relish, Fresh Guacamole *GF
More about Aromas Peruvian Cuisine
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Aromas Peruvian Cuisine
235 Main Avenue, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Chuleta Frita
|$12.00
|Pollo a la Brasa Entero
|$20.00
|Lomo saltado a lo pobre
|$18.00
More about Soul de Cuba Cafe
Soul de Cuba Cafe
100 N. Water Street K340, Norwalk
|Popular items
|Black Bean Hummus
|$10.00
Creamy Black Bean Hummus topped with Chopped Veggie salad and Served with Casabe bread.
|Cortadito 4oz
|$4.00
100% Arabica beans. Dark roasted Cuban style coffee served short in a 4oz cup with frothed milk on top. Yes!
|Portobello & Peppers Bowl
|$16.00
Juicy Portobello Mushroom, marinated in Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette, topped with marinated roasted peppers & onions. Served with rice and black beans.