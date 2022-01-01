Norwalk Latin American restaurants you'll love

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Norwalk

Brasitas image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

Brasitas

430 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (426 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arepas Con Pollo$13.00
Sweet Corn Cakes, Shredded Chicken Sofrito, Guacamole. Crema Fresca *GF
Empanadas$13.00
Beef, Chicken, & Pork Trio. Served with Creamy Guajillo Pepper Sauce
Salmon A La Plancha$29.00
Pan Seared Faroe Islands Wild Salmon. Moro Rice, Poblano Pepper Corn Sauce, Citrus Cabbage Relish, Fresh Guacamole *GF
More about Brasitas
Aromas Peruvian Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Aromas Peruvian Cuisine

235 Main Avenue, Norwalk

Avg 4.1 (256 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chuleta Frita$12.00
Pollo a la Brasa Entero$20.00
Lomo saltado a lo pobre$18.00
More about Aromas Peruvian Cuisine
Soul de Cuba Cafe image

 

Soul de Cuba Cafe

100 N. Water Street K340, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Black Bean Hummus$10.00
Creamy Black Bean Hummus topped with Chopped Veggie salad and Served with Casabe bread.
Cortadito 4oz$4.00
100% Arabica beans. Dark roasted Cuban style coffee served short in a 4oz cup with frothed milk on top. Yes!
Portobello & Peppers Bowl$16.00
Juicy Portobello Mushroom, marinated in Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette, topped with marinated roasted peppers & onions. Served with rice and black beans.
More about Soul de Cuba Cafe

